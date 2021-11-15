The principal of a matriculation school booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for allegedly trying to hush up the sexual assault of a former student was arrested on Sunday, that is November 15, in Bengaluru.

The 17-year-old girl died by suicide in her residence on Thursday and was cremated on Sunday. All-Women Police (West) arrested Physics teacher Mithun Chakravarthy, who assaulted the girl, under sections 306 of IPC and sections 9(l) and 10 of the POCSO Act.

Mini Jackson alias Meera Jackson, 52, who was transferred from the branch of the school recently, allegedly did not report the incident to police. Police added Meera's name in the FIR following a complaint by the girl's father on Saturday. Two special teams brought Meera back to Coimbatore and remanded her. She has been booked under Section 21 (2) (punishment for failure to report or record a case) of the POCSO Act.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji called on the girl's family on Sunday and expressed condolences. Poyyamozhi assured that the investigation would be conducted without bias. "Even as we encourage girls to pursue education, we must provide them security as well as awareness on how to handle such issues. Police have been directed to book the accused under POCSO Act," he said.