Coimbatore City Police booked the principal of a private school under the POCSO Act in connection with the case of a student's suicide after she was sexually assaulted by a teacher on the private school premises.

Chief Minister MK Stalin in his tweet said that the death of the student has worried him. "The perversion and cruelty of some human beings with wild nature have taken the life of the student. School management should ensure sexual assaults do not happen anymore. We will arrest the accused and ensure the safety of women," he said.

Earlier the police booked a case against the aberrant school teacher under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC, sections 9 (l) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or reputedly) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police arrested him on Friday night and remanded him to the Udumalpet Sub-Prison after producing him before the judge of POCSO Court. In the next phase of the case, the police begin an investigation with the school management on Saturday morning as they furnish contradictory statements about the alleged sexual assault. Deputy Commissioner (North) T Jayachandran said that the principal of the school had been booked in the case for failing to report the incident and two special teams have been formed to arrest her.