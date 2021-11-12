A new bit of technology developed by the researchers and professors of IIT Bombay may soon solve the carbon issue and save the environment. To develop the same, they have also won a million-dollar grant. According to a report by Hindustan Times, four students and two teachers from IIT Bombay have won a grant of $250,000 for the new-age technology at the Sustainable Innovation Forum at COP26 in Glasgow. The grant has come from XPRIZE Foundation in collaboration with Elon Musk Foundation. XPRIZE is the global leader in designing and implementing innovative competition models to solve the world’s grandest challenges. It is the only team from India to win this award.



The team, that consists of four students, Srinath Iyer, Anwesha Banerjee, Srushti Bhamare and Shubham Kumarhave created a tri-modular technology that can capture carbon dioxide from point sources of emission and transforming them into salts. XPRIZE and the Musk Foundation announced a grant of $100 million in April this year for anyone who can come up with sustainable technology for carbon removal from the atmosphere. Of this $5 million was a student award.

Arnab Dutta, IDPCS, one of the two mentors part of this project told the Hindustan Times that his team has not only tried to capture the carbon dioxide present in the atmosphere but has also turned that into another commercially viable chemicals in industries ensuring a financial benefit to them.