EdTech platform Practically is all set to collaborate with student-run Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) as the title sponsor of the fifth edition of Eureka! Junior.



Eureka! Junior is a one-of-its-kind business plan competition organised to promote entrepreneurship amongst school students of classes 6 to 12 across India. Launched on August 22, the fifth edition of Eureka! Junior will host National Entrepreneurship Olympiad on Practically’s test platform on October 31.



Participants will have to register on the Eureka! Junior micro site and download the Practically app. They can use the same credentials to register themselves on the app to participate in the Olympiad. Participants can keep attempting the Practice test on the app in preparation for the final test. The final Olympiad test will be divided into three tracks — Classes 6 to 8, Classes 9, 10 and Classes 11, 12.



The top 2 winners across the three tracks will be rewarded with Practically scholarships worth up to Rs 1.5 lakh. They will also get an overall cash prize of Rs 15,000 from E-Cell, IIT Bombay. Additionally, 24 top scorers across tracks will win 50% discount vouchers on Practically subscriptions. All participants will also get certificates from E-Cell, IIT Bombay. The last date to register for the Olympiad is October 25.



While announcing the partnership, Charu Noheria, Co-Founder and COO of Practically, said, “We want to create a generation of successful entrepreneurs from across the country and believe that Practically’s high-quality content and IIT Bombay’s prestigious legacy will help students achieve that.”