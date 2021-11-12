On a historic day at the Osmania University (OU), an all-women administrative team has taken charge of the University Grants Commission-Human Resource Development Centre (UGC-HRDC). With Prof B Vijaya from the Department of English at the helm as the Director, the training centre has Dr B Lavanya from the History Department as the Associate Director and Dr V Samunnatha from Business Management as the Assistant Director.

The HRDC is instrumental in training lecturers in order to update their knowledge and skills to keep pace with the contemporary requirements of the students and the industry. The centre, which was established at the varsity in 1987, conducts various courses and workshops for lecturers. This is the first time that the state's premier university has an all-women team leading a major training centre.

The Vice-Chancellor of OU, Dr D Ravinder, said that the new team at the centre will be expected to introduce fresh initiatives and training programmes for the staff at OU. He added, "An all-women team of administrators has been entrusted to take the activities of the UGC-HRDC at Osmania University with a hope that the team will ensure timely conduct of the UGC mandate training programmes for the teaching faculty from universities all over India at the Centre."

A ceremony conducted to mark this announcement was attended by senior faculty of various colleges and departments of the varsity, including Prof Surya Dhanunjay, Head, Department of Telugu, and Director of the Women Studies Centre.