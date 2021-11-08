Those candidates interested in applying for MBA (Technology Management) Evening (two years) and MBA Part-Time Evening (three years), applications have now been declared open by the Department of Business Management, University College of Commerce & Business Management, Osmania University. It will be offered through a semester system for the academic year 2021-22. An experience of two years in the executive cadre after graduation is one of the eligibility criteria for the courses.



To apply, download the application form from the website, fill in the required information and along with proof of online payment or a demand draft of Rs 1,500, submit it at the Directorate of Admissions. Submissions will be accepted till November 27, 2021 and with a late fee of Rs 500 up to December 4, 2021.



Candidates of TSICET 2021 can gain admission via counselling but for those who haven't applied or qualified for TSICET 2021, a separate entrance test will be conducted on December 5, 2021. For more details, the candidates can check ouadmissions.com.



To access the online application form, follow these steps:

1. Go to ouadmissions.com

2. Click on 'MBA (Technology Management) Evening (2 Years) & MBA Part-time Evening (3 years) for the Academic year 2021-2022' visible on the homepage

3. Click on '3 Application'

4. Fill in the required details and don't forget to check it twice