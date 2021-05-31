For yet another year, the schools will reopen virtually in Kerala, tomorrow. Or in other words, tomorrow, the Kerala government's much appreciated First Bell initiative will turn a year old.

While the reopening ceremony will take place at the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, it will be telecast all over the state via the internet and the government's KITE VICTERS channel. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event, which will be presided over by the Minister of General Education V Sivankutty, according to a statement by the government.

The guests at the event will include Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and Kerala Ministers Antony Raju and G R Anil. The ministry has also given the schedule of classes that will be telecast on KITE VICTERS. Along with schools, colleges too will reopen virtually in Kerala on June 1.

"The event will be held adhering to all COVID SOPs and will include only a very few people," the statement says. The initiative was launched on June 1, 2020 as an interim arrangement in the backdrop of the state schools remaining closed due to COVID-19 pandemic. While the ministry is unsure on when schools will reopen fully, Sivankutty told EdexLive that students will be brought back to schools as soon as things get to normal.