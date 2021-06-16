With over a year of staying indoors, many kids like Thanishkka P have begun to feel the stress of not being able to socialise and meet friends, or just go out and play. So like everything else these days, Thanishkka decided to make friends online. She created her own social media platform, Hashup, a platform exclusively for kids where they can make as many friends as possible, share pictures, videos, memories and learn from each other. “With the present COVID-19 situation, it was very hard to meet and contact my friends. This app will help kids like me stay in touch with their friends,” says Thanishkka, a 12-year-old student of Bala Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary in Chennai.



The app is meant for those in the age group of 5-17 and users can chat with other children personally or in public. They can also form interest groups like science experiments, gardening and art and craft. Children can post lessons, pictures or videos on these subjects. Children will also get new facts and kids related news every day on their timeline.



The phase one version of the app is out and the final version will be available on all Android devices soon.

In order to join the platform, parents and kids have to fill a pre-membership form together. “It includes the parent’s mobile number and email address. So kids can only join if they have their parents’ consent,” says Thanishkka. While the phase 1 app is launched already, she will also be taking a kappa license, which is a certification of safety for kids. “The AI bot, which we are adding to the app, will ensure that any unwanted content gets removed before it is published. Anything unrelated to children will get eliminated,” she assures.



Thanishkka’s friends who have used the app so far have given great feedback, not only in terms of socialising, but also for educational purposes. However, some of the children who used the prototype had concerns about what they would do once they turn 17. So, Thanishkka plans to work on launching an adult version of the app so these accounts can be transferred to that. The app aims to connect children across the world and will not feature any ads. “We don’t want any brands to advertise. It’s purely for kids. For example, there’s a girl who runs a happy news platform, so she would share daily news on Hashup. That’s how we collaborate among ourselves,” she adds.



Using the app, kids can discuss their doubts about school curriculum, create small groups of like-minded topics, write blogs, short stories, puzzles, healthy food habits and DIY projects. Physical exercise, yoga videos and discussion on its importance will be incorporated. They can also interchange cultures and social ethics, post photos, videos, documents and even their achievements.



Thanishkka concludes, “HashUp will help kids create a world of their own. My vision is to unite kids of the world. My mission is to stage the platform for kids through HashUp.”

