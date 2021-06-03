EdTech platform Skill-Lync will launch three civil engineering courses on its platform to help students bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry application. Using software like Dlubal, RFEM, AUTOCAD, Bentley OpenRoads Designer (ORD), the three-month-long courses will help students understand how they can apply their skills in a professional, industrial setting.



The three courses that will be launched are Design of Tensile structures using DLUBAL, Subsurface Exploration and Geotechnical Investigation and Roadway Design with OpenRoads. While the first course will help students understand how to design lightweight structures to keep up with the modern architectural demands, the second course is more theoretical and help students develop soil investigation skills. The third course will teach students about roadway design from scratch.



The founders of Skill-Lync believe that any engineering graduate who takes these courses will be eligible to be placed in reputed structural engineering companies, in any part of the world. They believe that these courses will help them work with minimal supervision. Most of the software used in the course are also used across by world. For example, Bentley OpenRoads Designer is used by many government transportation/highway departments and students will be exposed to it during the courses. Another software that has a presence in over 100 countries, especially in Europe, is RFEM.



Most reputed companies like L&T Infotech, Technip, COWI, Eversendai India, William Hare, McDermott, Saipem, Blackstone, FL Smith, Dow Chemicals, Petrofac, Reliance Industries, M+W Group, Leighton and Mott Mac use such software as part of their projects.