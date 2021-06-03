The students of the Post Graduate programme in ‘Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning’ (PGCAIDL) offered by IIT Ropar and The Second Wind received their certificates via an online convocation ceremony recently. Chief Guest and Director Prof Rajeev Ahuja, IIT Ropar who congratulated the students during an online ceremony, said, “Domain expertise in AI is a skill that will prepare you for the future, as it finds more and more applications across industry verticals. We at IIT Ropar are dedicated to offer more such innovative programmes as we leverage our efficient operations and advanced technology. Our ultimate goal is to transform education with innovation and technology."

Prof Rajeev also thanked the faculty at IIT Ropar and The Second Wind for navigating the students through this complex programme. Post Graduate Certificate in Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning (PGCAIDL) is a 9 months programme with live instructor-led sessions by top IIT faculty and industry experts. This artificial intelligence online course is designed for working professionals with weekend classes to impart AI learning.

Meanwhile, Anish Srikrishna, CEO Times Professional Learning said, “With the rapid emergence of AI, this course will prepare working professionals to meet the dynamic challenges at their workplace and help enhance their career. The Second Wind will continue to play a leadership role towards building competencies that meet the requirements of the industry.”

Dr Sharma, Programme Director, PGCAIDL, Coordinator ITJRC, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering IIT Ropar, Varun Dhamija, VP and Business Head, Online Programmes, Times Professional Learning (TPL) and Mohan S, Head Technology Programmes, TPL were present during this virtual ceremony.