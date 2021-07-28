In a notice issued on July 27, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that it will conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021. The application began from July 26 for all post-graduate, MPhil and PhD programmes and it is scheduled to continue till August 21, 2021. Students who wish to apply for Undergraduate programmes, can do so between August 2 and August 31, 2021.



The exam is scheduled to be held from September 26 to October 1, 2021. The dates to download the admit cards and the examination schedule will be mentioned on the NTA website at a later date.



Students can apply for DUET 2021 on pgadmission.uod.ac.in for post-graduate courses. For students applying for PhD courses, they can do so at phdadmission.uod.ac.in.