Will the CBSE exam saga in the Supreme Court end or continue? A review petition has now been filed in the apex court asking for the cancellation of the physical Class XII exams for private, patrachar and repeater students. Why? Because of the pandemic, according to the petitioner.

On June 17, while hearing a petition that sought the cancellation of all state board examinations and clarity on CBSE's marking scheme for its Class XII students, the Supreme Court had allowed the board to go ahead and conduct physical examinations for its private, patrachar and repeater students. The CBSE had said that the exams for these students, along with students who are opting for improvement examinations will be held between August 15 and September 15, if the situation is conducive.



Now, a review petition filed in the apex court seeks to quash the order and cancel examinations for everyone. The petition has been filed by Mamta Sharma, a lawyer, who had filed a petition previously seeking the cancellation of the Class XII examinations in toto. It seeks an 'objective methodology to pass all private, patrachar and repeater students'.



The court's judgment had created a lot of hue and cry — with a section of students saying that it will be impossible to conduct offline examinations in the middle of the pandemic. They also said that this will delay the results and affect their college admissions. The most glaring issue, of course, is that there is no clarity as to how these students will be graded, in the absence of examinations.



In the plea, Sharma says that the judgment affects the students who pursued the course privately, those who were unable to join a regular school, handicapped students and students who could not appear for exams last year due to medical reasons. She also says that the CBSE had cancelled its Class X exams for private candidates, but held out against those in Class XII.



Throwback to the SC's decision earlier: "Analogy of (the) proposed scheme cannot be applied to private, compartment or patrachar students," a bench of justices AM Khanwiklar and Dinesh Maheshwari noted on June 17. That was the same day when the same bench had accepted the CBSE's evaluation scheme. "The present scheme provides that exams will be duly conducted in which all these students can appear as private candidates and that exam will be between August 15 and September 15 and results will be declared at the earliest. The scheme deals with this eventuality," it added.