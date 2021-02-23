The Odisha Government has proposed the annual budget with a focus on child specific and child sensitive schemes. With the help of Unicef, the State had introduced a separate Child Budget Statement (CBS) in 2019-20.The total estimate for various child specific schemes and programmes has increased from Rs 20,111.63 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 24,119.72 crore in 2021-22. The per child expenditure in the State has increased from Rs 13,857 during 2019-20 to Rs 16,593 in 2021-22. As many as 227 Child related schemes and programmes have been identified from 13 major line departments.In sectoral division, there are 43 schemes and programmes for development, 23 for health, 141 for education and 20 for protection.The School and Mass Education Department has the major share of child related expenditure in Child Budget (75.77 pc), followed by Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Department (13.18 pc) in the next fiscal.As per the 2021-22 estimates, the expenditure on education sector with 85.7 pc holds the highest share to the total expenditure on children, followed by development with 2.6 pc, health 10.9 pc and protection 0.7 pc respectively.