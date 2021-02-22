The Uttar Pradesh government in the 2021-2022 budget has decided to set up a National Law University in Prayagraj while Rs 450 crore has been allocated for buildings of courts in districts. An amount of Rs 100 crore is proposed for construction of houses for judges of the High Court. A budget provision of Rs 150 crore has been made for building construction of Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court and Rs 450 crore for Allahabad High Court is made. Rs 20 crore received from the sale of welfare stamps is being proposed for transfer to the trustee committee of Lawyers Welfare Fund.