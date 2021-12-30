ISRO is offering a free online course on geoprocessing using Python. The course is being offered by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, which is a centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation in Dehradun. The course will be offered from January 17 to 28, 2022 and is open for both students and professionals who are interested in studying the subject. The course is provided through the e-class offering of IIRS-ISRO and no specific hardware or software would be required.

Participants will receive an ISRO certificate based on attendance and online examination. The course can be provided in a classroom if it has a desktop computer with microphone, speakers and a large display screen.

The applications of the candidates must be duly sponsored by their respective institute and forwarded through coordinators from respective centres.

The course is set to train candidates on how to process vast amounts of data collected from satellite imagery in a time and space efficient manner and obtain useful information from the geospatial data.

Interested candidates can register on the official website. There are a limited number of seats so registration would be on a first come first serve basis.