The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has topped the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 in the Institute of National Importance, Central Universities and CFTIs category yet again. IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi too defended their ranks from 2020, standing at ranks 2 and 3 respectively. Minister Of State For Education Dr Subhas Sarkar released the rankings on December 29.

While the top three retained their position IIT Kanpur swapped positions with IISc, gaining two positions to stand at rank 4 while IISc tumbled to rank 6. IIT Kharagpur dropped to the eighth position this year — a three-position drop from last year, while IIT Roorkee climbed to the fifth position.

While North India dominated the State and Deemed University (Technical) category, the only entrant from South India was from Tamil Nadu — Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women. Panjab University topped the list with Delhi Technological University trailing close behind at number 2. In the private technical university category, KIIT Khordah stole the top spot with Chitkara University and Lovely Professional University following at rank 2 and 3 respectively. Rankings were released in a total of seven categories.

Dr Sarkar congratulated all the top performers and appreciated the efforts of all the other participating institutions. "The ARIIA Rankings will certainly inspire Indian institutions to reorient the mindset and build an ecosystem to encourage quality research, innovation and entrepreneurship on campus which will be linked to the commercialisation and technology transfers," he said.