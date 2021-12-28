The Delhi Government schools for primary students up to Class 5 will remain shut from January 1 to January 15, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on December 27. No online or in-person teaching learning activity can be conducted during this period, a circular by DoE stated.

However, the DoE said that the syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be revised during this break through assignments. The circular stated, "All the heads of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are, hereby, informed that the winter break for pre-primary and primary classes shall be observed from January 1-15, 2022 and the online and offline teaching learning activities through worksheets, shall not be conducted during this period."

It added, "However, in order to help the students to consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far, is to be revised during this break through assignments." The DoE said that the assessment record of winter break assignments must be maintained "scrupulously and shall count towards internal assessment." The DoE also directed class teachers to make a note of the strengths and the weaknesses of their students so that individual attention may be given to each of them after the winter vacation.