In some good news for the guest teachers and contract teachers at Delhi schools, the state government has announced a hike in salaries. This came after a delegation from the Dilli Atithi Shikshak Sangh presented a representation for guest lecturers to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.



The Delhi government's announcement came in the form of a statement that said the hike will come as a gift for New Year and as a token of the administration's recognition of the hard yards they put in. It also added that the increase in salaries will provide the teachers with some relief in the COVID-struck world.



The statement also said that the decision was taken after a majority of the teachers preferred a revision of their salaries and the increase in the cost of living in recent times.

"The department is working on the details of the same and will submit a proposal for increment soon. This will enable them to live their life with dignity and continue to render their services wholeheartedly at Delhi government schools," said Kejriwal according to a report in Hindustan Times.