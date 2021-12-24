Published: 24th December 2021
Delhi govt brings New Year cheer to guest lecturers, hikes salaries
“This will enable them to live their life with dignity and continue to render their services wholeheartedly at Delhi government schools,” said Kejriwal
In some good news for the guest teachers and contract teachers at Delhi schools, the state government has announced a hike in salaries. This came after a delegation from the Dilli Atithi Shikshak Sangh presented a representation for guest lecturers to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
The Delhi government's announcement came in the form of a statement that said the hike will come as a gift for New Year and as a token of the administration's recognition of the hard yards they put in. It also added that the increase in salaries will provide the teachers with some relief in the COVID-struck world.
The statement also said that the decision was taken after a majority of the teachers preferred a revision of their salaries and the increase in the cost of living in recent times.
"The department is working on the details of the same and will submit a proposal for increment soon. This will enable them to live their life with dignity and continue to render their services wholeheartedly at Delhi government schools," said Kejriwal according to a report in Hindustan Times.