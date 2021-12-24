The Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Academic Complex of NIT Andhra Pradesh was inaugurated by Ram Madhav, former National General Secretary of BJP and Member of Executive Body of RSS, on December 23, 2021.



Ram Madhav also delivered a lecture around the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) on the topic of ‘New World Order – Post COVID Education in Particular’ as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations. The event commenced with floral tributes to the legend Bharat Ratna Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya by dignitaries.



Delivering the lecture, Ram Madhav said that he was delighted to participate in this event and appreciated the efforts of the institute’s head and his team for creating a wonderful infrastructure and facilities in the NIT Andhra Pradesh campus. The Government of India was pushing for greater levels of support to the higher educational institutes to rank in the world-class universities list.

Further, Ram Madhav said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the new world order is being dominated by many technologies in a big way. Digital technology was the one among them, which had a lot of potential for application in many sectors such as education, defence, aerospace, healthcare, energy, security, agriculture and governance, among others. In the future, Artificial Intelligence-based technologies will address societal problems as well as climate change issues. The rights of robots may promote a new expansion of the interrelated responsibilities of humans and machines.



"The individuals, governments and nations must be tuned in line with technological developments in the new world order. The developing countries should focus on both technologies and the economy to become a strong nation. The academic institutes should encourage the students to carry out innovative projects through an interdisciplinary approach," added Ram Madhav.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, “The institute is creating a good digital infrastructure in the campus and also conducting a lot of student-centric training programmes to enhance their skill set. Furthermore, our institute is conducting all national mission-based events promoted by the Government of India such as Swachh Bharat, Make in India, Swachhta Pakhwada, Digital India, Fit India, Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and so on.”

On this occasion, the guest, Ram Madhav was felicitated by Director Prof Rao and Registrar Dr Dinesh Sankar Reddy. Dr R Arun Kumar, Associate Dean, Faculty Welfare welcomed the gathering and Dr Veeresh Kumar GB, Dean, Student Affairs proposed the vote of thanks.