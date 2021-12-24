National Institute of Technology Goa (NIT Goa) conferred degrees to 143 graduating students on the occasion of its seventh convocation. The event, which was conducted virtually, was presided over by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was the chief guest.

The number of students who were awarded BTech degrees stood at 76, whereas 45 students took home their MTech degrees. Recipients of PhD degrees were 16. All students were congratulated by Pradhan, who showered special praise on Preeti Jagdev, a research scholar from NIT Goa, who has the distinction of being selected among the top 25 women scientists in optics across the globe for 2021 by the International Society for Optics and Photonics (SPIE), USA. She is the only Indian to be featured on the list this year.

READ ALSO : National Award-winning teacher in Pune claims innocence after allegations of financial misconduct against him surface

Two research students who have been granted Australian Innovation Patent on 'A Method and System for Fabricating a Novel Pressure Sensor using FBG Sensor' and 'Smart Electrical Node and Its Control Method' during the academic year 2021, were also congratulated by the Education Minister.

NIT Goa's campus is in the works at Cuncolim, South Goa and is expected to be completed by May 2022. The institute was ranked 85 in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021.