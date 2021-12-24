The admit cards for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exam 2021 have been released by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and those students who have registered for the said exam will be able to download the admit cards from kvpy.iisc.ac.in, the official website.



A government-funded national fellowship programme, the goal of KVPY is to promote education in the stream of science and inspire students to pick a career in the basic sciences courses and research.



Here's a step-by-step guide about how to download the admit cards:

1) Visit the official website kvpy.iisc.ac.in

2) On the homepage, click on 'download admit card'

3) Key in user ID, password and captcha. Click on login

4) Download the admit card

READ ALSO : KVPY exam will be held only in Hindi and English this year, to be conducted in 13 vernacular tongues from next year



To conduct aptitude tests and screen students, IISc sets up special committees and post-screening via an aptitude test, those students who are shortlisted are called for the final interview round. Those students who are selected as KVPY fellows are offered contingency grants and fellowships up to their pre-PhD level. This along with summer campus in research and educational institutions of the country.