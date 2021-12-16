After the mediatory level talks with Veena George, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Kerala, were inconclusive, the Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association (KMPGA) doctors strike will continue.

These talks went on for four hours, in which, the minister assured the PG doctors that a committee will be formed to assess if they are overburdened with long hours and if the work is being carried out with adherence to the residency manual. She also informed that the state government has initiated steps to increase their stipend. "The committee will be constituted within a month to examine in which sectors the PG doctors are having excess work. We had sought the help of the finance department twice to increase the PG doctor's stipend. I will take up the issue before the finance minister," said Veena George.

The striking doctors had put forth the demand in front of the state government to appoint 700 non-academic junior doctors immediately plus, they sent an affidavit to the centre about the delay with regards to NEET - PG allotment and restoration of the the four per cent annual hike in stipend. On Saturday, the state government came out with an order to appoint 373 non academic junior residents in medical colleges, but the PG doctors deemed the number inadequate and insisted that 700 residents need to be appointed.

Dr Teny George Pallipadan, Joint Secretary, Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association, shared that as the talks with the health minister did not reach any conclusion, the latter suggested holding further talks with Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare (Medical Education) Dr Asha Thomas, which will be conducted today, that is, December 16. "We have informed all the PG doctors working in the state government medical colleges that our strike will continue," said Dr Teny. As of today, the strike has entered its 16th day.