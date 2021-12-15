Kerala's State Medical Rank List was out on Tuesday and a total of 42,059 students made it to the list for admission to medical and allied courses. The rank list was made on the basis of the candidates' scores in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2021.



Girls and boys shared the top 10 ranks equally among them. Of the top 100 rank holders, 54 are boys and 46 are girls. Among the top 1,000 rank holders, girls overtook boys by bagging 560 ranks. Gowrishankar S from Alappuzha bagged the first rank in the state. He had secured a NEET rank of 17, scoring 715 marks. At the same time, Vaishnav Jayavardhanan from Thrissur bagged the second rank (NEET rank - 23; marks -710), RR Kavinesh from Kottayam was ranked third (NEET rank - 31; marks -710).



"I intend to pursue MBBS course from All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi," an elated Gowrishankar told The New Indian Express over the phone from Alappuzha. He attributed his success to the support of teachers, parents and his own hard work. This was his first attempt.



In the Scheduled Caste category, Rohith KV from Malappuram emerged first with a state rank of 67 and NEET rank of 859. In the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, Jonathan S Daniel from Ernakulam emerged topper with a state rank of 304 and NEET rank of 3830.

The rank-list is available on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations: www.cee.kerala. gov.in.

