DAV School of Business Management (DSBM) successfully collaborated with three reputed industrial houses and a neighbouring degree college on Wednesday, December 15 2021, in a special function. The prime purpose of signing the MoU with above organisations was to meet the thrust objectives of the National Education Policy 2020, where both the Government of India as well as the Government of Odisha have proposed corporate-academia interface and exchange of faculty and students programmes under the portal of Higher Education.

DSBM, therefore, took pragmatic steps in collaborating with four organisations, such as RSB Transmission, Wallet Finserve, Amber Clothing and DR Nayapalli College for the empowerment of the students’ community.

READ ALSO : When the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal passed through DAV Unit-VIII in Bhubaneswar

SK Behera, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, RSB Global, opined that BCom and BBA students should participate in industrial visits and attend customised training sessions in corporate houses. Trinath Lenka, Director and Co-Founder, Wallet Finserve, discussed the emerging financial career opportunities for commerce students and also assured to organise relevant and customised training sessions which will augment the employability skills of the students of DSBM. Manik Chand Maheshwari, Director, Amber Clothing, announced that his organisation will partner for different educational projects and market surveys organised by the students for community and neighbourhood building. Dr Ghadei, Principal, DR Nayapalli College, suggested conducting various faculty exchange programmes in the Commerce stream as per the requirement of the market forces.

Various MoUs were signed to undertake several academic research projects, market surveys, knowledge sharing sessions and so on in the area of commerce, finance, management, accounting, analytical skills and life skills towards the empowerment of the students’ community. MM Panda, President, DSBM expressed his profound gratitude to all the guests of eminence and extended his heartfelt blessings for the successful implementation of the MoUs. On the occasion, Principal of DSBM, Dr DN Mishra opined that these MoUs will ultimately result in a win-win situation with collaborative efforts of DSBM and the knowledge-sharing partners.