At a time when government schools need immediate attention from the respective state governments. teachers, parents and villagers in Pethanaickenur near Pollachi have gathered CSR funds to upgrade the classrooms, desks and desks at a Government High School.

N Balamurugan, who is a Tamil teacher at this school, has spent Rs 10,000 which he received as a reward along with Dr Radhakrishnan Award. Similarly, parents and the Pethanaickenur villagers chipped in their bit to collect Rs 20,000.

Speaking to TNIE, Balamurugan said, "It has been close to 12 years since the classrooms in the school were painted. To start the fundraising campaign, I dedicated my cash reward to the school's welfare. Soon after, came the good samaritans supporting our initiative."

He said, "Parents of our students studying here have contributed Rs 8,000 for the initiative, while the remaining was donated by the villagers. The school's Headmistress P Umamaheshwari said they had been constantly publicising their initiatives and success stories of the school to the villagers."

Recently, the school administration painted railway coaches on the outer walls of the classrooms with the money pooled by the teachers to attract the students towards school.

Balamurugan added, "During the repainting process, we ensure the studies of the students don't come to stand still. The classrooms were painted when the students were accommodated in different shifts. While the desks, benches were painted, only one out of 10 classrooms needed to be repainted."