United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with SAP Labs India, launched Project Code Unnati across three districts in Karnataka, to promote digital skilling and entrepreneurship development for the youth and women.

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT & BT, Science and Technology; Minister for Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, inaugurated the initiative today, December 10, in the presence of Dr Shalini Rajneesh (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Planning, Programming, Monitoring and Statistics, Dr S Selvakumar (IAS), Secretary, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Ashwin D Gowda (IRS), Managing Director, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, Sindhu Gangadharan, Senior Vice-President and Managing Director, SAP Labs India, and Amit Kumar, Head, Inclusive Growth, UNDP.

As part of Project Code Unnati, SAP and UNDP have curated three broad work streams that will directly impact the lives of over 20,000 youth, 5,000 women and 300 community-based enterprises in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Raichur and Bengaluru Rural during the project duration of three years. Employees of SAP Labs India will provide strategic mentorship for all the initiatives. SAP has also created the Code Unnati digital platform as a mobile application which provides access to over 230 courses for youngsters and the workforce of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

These workstreams include imparting digital literacy, enhancing entrepreneurial skills and providing digital financial education for women, building digital skills and entrepreneurship development at the university-level for the youth, connecting them to Atal incubation centres and providing them with opportunities to participate in design-thinking workshops, innovation challenges and boot camps.