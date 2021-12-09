Class 12 students of CBSE will appear for their Physics term 1 paper on December 10. The exams will be held from 11.30 am to 1 pm. To make it easier for students, the board had released a sample question paper and marking scheme for this paper.

The question paper comprises three sections including section A with 25 questions where students will attempt 20 questions, section B and Section C with 24 and 6 questions respectively, In section B students will attempt 20 questions and in Section C any 5 questions can be attempted.

There will be no negative marking and all the questions will carry equal marks. Exams will have a total of 35 marks and 90 minutes time duration is allotted for the students. The exam is being conducted in the form of OMR sheets.