Close on the heels of the detection of COVID among 56 students in a private college in Dhenkanal district, 10 hostel inmates of a tribal girls hostel in Angul district also tested positive for the virus.

According to the BDO of Chhendipada, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, 10 out of the 69 inmates of a girls hostel belonging to the Balipata Tribal Girls High School have tested positive today.

All the affected and other students of the hostel have been isolated in the hostel. "We will conduct tests of other students living in the hostel and the school to find out if there are positive cases. There are a total of 250 students in the private school where students from class one to 10 are studying."

CDMO Trilochan Pradhan said that the medical state of the affected students is good and they don't have any symptoms. A medical team from Kosala Hospital visited them and provided them with medicines.