Banaras Hindu University will resume offline classes for terminal year students of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses from September 1. The announcement was made after a committee chaired by Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr VK Shukla met to discuss the reopening of classes. The classes will be held in a hybrid mode from September 1.

The university said that they have taken the Uttar Pradesh government's guidelines and rules pertaining to COVID-19 into consideration before they decided to open their gates to the students. "All preparations are being taken to maintain all safety precautions and maintain all the protocols in place," read a statement from the university.

The university has also decided to reopen hostels for students who will be coming back on campus — the final year students of all postgraduate and undergraduate courses. but they have also said that all safety precautions will be maintained. "Hostels will be allotted on a single occupancy basis so that physical distancing can be maintained," the varsity confirmed.

Students across the country have been protesting and urging the universities to reopen classes for some time now. Not just varsities like BHU, state governments like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar have decided to open schools as well but in a phased manner.

