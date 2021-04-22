WhiteHat Jr, an EdTech platform that teaches coding for kids has collaborated with ace cricketer and former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev to make learning fun and engaging. The idea behind this collaboration is to facilitate a cricket-based project to inspire students to create interesting applications. The project is known as Kapil's Swing Bowling XI will be interwoven in the WhiteHat Jr curriculum to encourage students to create a mobile app that stimulates bowling on a cricket pitch by applying expert inputs in the form of bowling tips provided by the legendary cricketer.

After completing class 8, children can access this special project on the online platform. Besides this, students will get exclusive access to a creative library of Kapil Dev’s images and videos, where he will share his expertise as a bowler, in the form of tips. This is a one-of-a-kind project that will connect children to their passion for cricket and help them apply concepts learnt in the course to a real-life situation. They can further extend and personalise their application as they choose. The project has been customised for students across different levels — from beginners to intermediate to advanced to pro — with the level of complexity increasing with functions built into the simulator. The company hopes to inspire thousands of students to create their own unique applications.

Speaking about the association, Kapil Dev said, “The exposure that today’s kids have is unbelievable and this project with Whitehat Jr aims to inspire children to create their own mobile application building on nuggets offered by me is a prime example of how engaged thinking and learning can lead to pointed outcomes. To be able to involve the next generation to understand the science behind tried and tested bowling methodologies is remarkable. I am excited to see kids’ creative rendition in the form of new-age apps.”

Balaji Ramanujam, Chief Learning Officer, WhiteHat Jr, said, “For children to become creators, we need to make learning fun, engaging and application-oriented. We believe this project will pave the way for many such integrations across different interest areas that children have.”