When teachers across the country have put in so much hard work, it shouldn't go to waste — parents should make sure students prepare well for the upcoming board examinations, said Dr Sanyam Bharadwaj, Controller of Examinations, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) while speaking at an online session on CBSE Board Examinations - Demystified conducted by the SAI International Education Group on Saturday. He also added that it is not just medical workers, frontline workers who are Corona warriors, educationists are warriors too,



"Both the Class 10 and12 board exams are extremely important and the board is providing ample amount of gaps between the papers for the students to study. Practicals have begun and they are going on well. Since there is a second wave of Coronavirus in the country, we have received a lot of concerns from parents and students. But I would like to add that during the first wave, we were not aware of what the virus is capable of — medication was scarce, there weren't enough hospital beds, masks, sanitisers available. However, we have come a long way and we are in a much better position now. We have vaccines too," he added.



Addressing parents of students who will be appearing for the board exams this year, Dr Bharadwaj advised them to keep an eye on the Coronavirus situation and ensure children are safe but are also preparing well. "Doctors have been saying that the worst is over, so we shouldn't worry. The students have already missed out on their opportunity on making friends, studying in physical classes, but they should now put their best foot forward for the board exams," he said.



He added that 23 days are left for the exams to begin and 10-15 hours of study every day would be enough for students to perform well. "They would be performing much better than other years as they have had a lot of time (to prepare) throughout the year. Students shouldn't give anyone a chance to say that they didn't work hard enough for the exams. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently conducted the Pariksha Pe Charcha and laid out tips for reducing stress during exams," said Dr Bharadwaj.



Finally, he assured the board is always thinking about the betterment of the youth. "This time too if the need arises we won't hesitate to take hard decisions. But we need the students and their parents' cooperation," Dr Bharadwaj added.