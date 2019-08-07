The entire JNU campus is declared out of bounds for her with immediate effect. Anyone giving shelter to her in any premises of the university will invite strict disciplinary actions," read an order issued by the Chief Proctor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.



The 'her' mentioned in the order is Vatya Raina, a former Spanish BA MA Integrated programme student there. Having discontinued her course earlier this year, she had gone to the chief proctor's office to collect her no dues certificate only to be shocked. " I was told that I wouldn't get any signature because there were inquiries pending," says Vatya, who is currently pursuing her Master's in Women's Studies from TISS Mumbai.



Vatya says that the enquiry mentioned here is a complaint lodged against her by Rajiv Saxena, a Spanish and Latin American Studies Professor. "He had filed a complaint against me saying that I barged into his office and initiated physical violence upon him. But the fact is, I was not there on that day.I was out with a theatre group in Kolkata. I have photographs to prove the same," says Vatya. However, she was still asked to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.



Upon this, Vatya moved the court and a judgement was passed to start a De novo enquiry. "It's been a year, but the administration hasn't initiated it. It is usually done in a span of six months," she says. The administration also told Vatya that she will be issued one more notice.



"I have to submit all the necessary documents at TISS before September 30. But with these proceedings, I do not know what is going to happen," she says. Student political outfit AISA has now extended its support to Vatya.