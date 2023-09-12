In a bid to reduce plastic pollution, thousands of schools across India have banned the use of plastic items, such as water bottles, bags, and straws. The ban was first implemented in 2019 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), and has since been adopted by schools in all states and union territories.

The ban has been welcomed by environmental groups, who say that it is a major step towards reducing the amount of plastic waste generated by schools. According to a study by the Plastic Pollution Coalition, India generates an estimated 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste every day, of which a significant proportion comes from schools.

The ban has also been supported by parents and students, who have praised the schools for taking steps to protect the environment. A few schools have even gone a step further by introducing their own eco-friendly initiatives, such as composting food waste and recycling paper.

The ban on plastic in schools is a positive step towards reducing plastic pollution in India. It is important that schools continue to enforce the ban, and that parents and students support their efforts. By working together, we can make a difference in the environment.

Here are some of the schools that have banned plastic:

- The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in Delhi have banned the use of plastic water bottles, bags, and straws.

- The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) schools have also banned the use of plastic items.

- The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) schools have banned the use of plastic bags.

- The Karnataka State Education Department has banned the use of plastic items in all schools in the state.