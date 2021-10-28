The Startup Launchpad series by Atal Incubation Centre-Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation (AIC-NITF) has become a boon for entrepreneurs. Why? Well, what else could an entrepreneur want when they have a leading business incubator backing them and then launching their product in a grand way. This time, it was AUUM Technologies' product Swasner PPE which was launched on October 26.



The last time we spoke to 21-year-old Sai Sambit Nayak, CEO, AUUM Technologies, he was working on a helmet-like ventilation device. While it is with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and awaiting approval, another product that has already received the green signal is out — Swasner PPE. This PPE is, for now, specifically for the face and it ties up snugly around the waist like a sleeveless jacket with better protection. "With this you don't need a face shield upon a mask for extra protection, one Swasner PPE is good enough," says the third-year student of Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) at IIIT Bhubaneswar. What's more? As much as 50 per cent of the material used is biodegradable and most of the PPE is recyclable, especially its front visor.

READ ALSO : Why every student will want to hang out at Raipur's cool new Eco Study Zone — Nalanda Parisar



But that's not it. Wait till you read about their trial runs. While the product was ready by January 2021, till August 2021 they were busy with trials. Thanks to Odisha's Police Commissionerate and ACP Traffic, they were able to conduct trials with traffic cops for Swasner PPE which keeps out polluted air and lets in only filtered air via their ventilation system. Even AIC-NITF pitched in for trials. "In fact, two of their professors tried sleeping in it and found that they could do so comfortably for two hours," shares the youngster.

At the launch

Member of Parliament Subhash Singh, Director of NALCO Radhashyam Mahapatro and Senior Mission Associate of Startup Odisha Rashmi Ranjan Sahu were present at the event. While Subhash Singh congratulated the start-up and assured support for procurement, Radhashyam Mahapatro said that this PEE was a valued invention in a post-COVID world too. Rashmi Ranjan Sahu also acknowledged the customisable elements added to the product and praised AIC-Nalanda as well.



AIC Nalanda is currently incubating as many as 35 start-ups and uses Startup Launchpad to promote and launch the services or products of its incubatees. They are supported by AIM, NITI Aayog, Government of India and recognised by Startup Odisha. This helps the start-ups with outreach and helps them form connections with the industry, community and media as well.