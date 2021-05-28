The war sequences alone were shot for over 140 days and don't even get us started on the massive sets or the elaborate costumes. Baahubali: The Conclusion, which took off from its superhit prequel Baahubali: The Beginning, was a winner from the word go. The simple yet power-packed storytelling was right up the alley for the Indian audience who thrives on scale and drama. But how did it go on to become a worldwide sensation? Via the power of storytelling, that's how!



One such example of its universal appeal is this. The official Twitter account of the Embassy of the Russian Federation on May 28, 2020, admitted to being equally smitten by its story as it tweeted, "Indian cinema gains popularity in Russia. Look what Russian TV is broadcasting right now: the Baahubali with Russian voiceover!" Of course, as soon as the tweet went up, many Indians made it viral, brimming with pride.

The tale was as old as time, two cousins destined for the throne, one desperate the other deserving. And while Bhallaladeva, the evil and desperate one, will stop at nothing to take the throne, Baahubali will only walk the path of righteousness.



The movie, originally in Telugu but dubbed in many languages, grossed ₹17.065 billion worldwide, a number which is even difficult to compute. Don't tell us you haven't watched it yet!