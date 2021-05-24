Have you watched Will Smith's I am Legend or how about Darren Aronofsky's cult classic Requiem for a Dream? Or any of the American rom-coms from the yesteryears? This bridge features prominently in them all. We are talking about the famous Brooklyn Bridge in New York!



On May 24, 1883, when the Brooklyn Bridge was inaugurated it was hailed as an architectural marvel. Usage of steel for cable wire was seen for the first time and soon, it became an iconic landmark of New York. This suspension bridge connects Brooklyn to Manhattan Island and is a must-see in the city.



But it was as if the construction of the bridge, which is 6,016 feet long, was marred with curses. First came a corruption scandal and then the bridge designer John A Roebling, who saw the bridge as, “the perfect equilibrium of nature”, passed away followed by a few workers. His son Washington Roebling, who took over from his father, was bedridden and eventually, the construction was overseen by his wife Emily Warren Roebling. A week after it was inaugurated many people died due to a stampede. But that's all in the past now. No one can dispute the fact that the bridge is as iconic as it gets now.

The perfect phrase

Cambridge Dictionary describes the term 'glass celling' as 'a point after which you cannot go any further, usually in improving your position at work'. It's the perfect term for what women deal with and continues to be applicable to the struggles of the 'fairer sex' since the day it was coined on May 24, 1978. It was while American writer, management consultant and diversity advocate Marilyn Loden was participating in a panel discussion about women's aspirations that she used this term.