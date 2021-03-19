Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) on March 18 signed an MoU with Pattamundai College which will enable faculty members of the college to avail research facilities and pursue PhD programmes on full-time and part-time basis in SOA.

As per the MoU, students and staff members of the college will also avail learning resources, particularly library facilities in the Deemed-to-be University while faculty from SOA will extend all cooperation in developing ‘add-on’ courses for the students of the college and extend to them existing ‘add-on’ courses at SOA.

The students will also be trained in different areas including computer education.

SOA will facilitate different accreditation programmes to the college including NAAC while both SOA and the college will conduct different academic programmes on emerging areas as also training programmes jointly to facilitate placement of students in different organisations.

All the dignitaries | (Pic: SOA)

Besides, NSS and Yoga activities at Pattamundai College will be augmented with SOA help and the college will help organise NSS and similar activities in the rural areas with the assistance of the college. A joint Centre of Excellence on yoga and health awareness will be set up while SOA will organise health camps at the college for students and staff members and conduct health check up programmes for senior citizens of the locality.

SOA’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof PK Nanda and Principal of Pattamundai College Prof Adhikari Laxminarayan Dash signed the MoU in the presence of SOA Founder President Prof Manojranjan Nayak.

SOA Registrar Prof BB Pradhan, Dean (Students’ Welfare) Prof JR Das, Chief Administrative Officer PK Panda and faculty members Prof Laxmidhar Maharana and Dr Chinmay Mohapatra were present. Pattamundai College was represented by Dr Dushashan Parida, Prof Dillip Kumar Bhuyan and Prof Arabinda Pandab.

