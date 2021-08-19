If all the vegetables had to choose one best friend, we are sure they would unanimously choose potatoes! Why? Well, it goes well with any vegetable, any meal and can be baked, steamed, shredded, stir-fried, fried, deep-fried and the list goes on and on. So why not pay this versatile vegetable the homage it is due? What say? It's National Potato Day after all!



It was Portuguese sailors who brought this wonder veggie to the shores of India in the 17th century and look at how we have owned it now, it is a commercial crop that is cultivated in over 23 states of our country. It was actually under the British India Company that it received more and more patronage. And since then, India has made it our own in so many varied ways. What's your favorite dish which includes this starchy veggie? We'll go first, CHIPS!



Wise investments

If you had invested in Google Inc’s stocks right after it opened its IPO on August 19, 2004, imagine where you’d be! A total of 19,605,052 shares were offered at a price of $85 per share at the Nasdaq Stock Market that day and the price rose to $100.34 with more than 22 million shares traded. Today, it costs $2,738.26.