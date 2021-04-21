Coronavirus has been nothing but a harbinger of bad news. Whether it's the death toll, vaccine shortage, after-effects on people who are recovering from the dreaded virus, hospitals running out of beds and whatnot. But even among all the doom and gloom, there have emerged bright spots. Like on April 21, 2020, five Muslim men in Hyderabad organised the last rites of a Hindu man when everyone else shunned the latter for having COVID-19.



What else warmed the cockles of our hearts?

- The significant reduction in air pollution across the world

- Remember the Dhauladhar range of mountains that one could spot from Jalandhar, impossible to do so otherwise?

- And there were the animals reclaiming the streets like a Nilgai (Asian antelope) in Noida, a herd of spotted deer in Tirupati, Indian civet in Kozhikode and so many more.

- One World: Together At Home, the concert by the Global Citizen movement and WHO

- ISRO launched PSLVC50 and injecting CMS01 into the orbit

- Olive Ridley turtles nested without any disturbance on the beaches of Odisha

- Lots of fundraisers, lot of donations



Also this

It's the day civil servants dedicate themselves to the cause that inspired them to join the cadre in the first place and reminds us to be grateful for them. It's Civil Services Day!