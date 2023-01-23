The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 exam is now scheduled to be held on March 5, 2023, and the results will be released on Match 31. While the exam is scheduled for March 5, the Union Health Ministry has extended the MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30, 2023. Because of this, a number of students will not able to participate in the NEET PG 2023 counselling as they will not be able to submit their internship completion certificate.

What is the issue?

On January 8, 2023, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) wrote a letter to the Union Health Ministry and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare calling for urgent action for the postponement of the last date for the MBBS internship completion date as it will affect several students in the country.

After this and several other requests from candidates and doctors, the Ministry extended the internship completion date to 30 June 2023.



Then why do students want NEET PG 2023 to be postponed?

Referring to the postponement of the compulsory MBBS internship, the students are now requesting the authorities at the Ministry of Health to postpone the NEET PG 2023. NBE (National Board of Examinations) has fixed the exam date for March 5 and the results would be out by March 31, but students will not be able to participate in the medical counselling process which would be held in July unless they complete their one-year internship.

Owing to this, there will be a long gap for the students to attempt the NEET PG examination and they are requesting the authorities to postpone the examination by six to eight weeks. The postponement of the exam will let the student prepare for the exam as well as complete their examination.



How are doctors' associations extending their support to candidates?

The Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Associates (FAIMA) Dr Rohan Krishnan took it up on Twitter to support the demands of the students. He tweeted, "NEET PG exams should be postponed till May as counselling cannot start before July. Requesting Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to look into this seriously & National Medical Commission should become more students friendly. Also NEET MDS extension for internship cut off date should be done similarly as NEETPG."

He also added another tweet with his personal phone number as a helpline number for NEET PG students who are facing mental pressure because of this.

The official Twitter account of FAIMA started a poll on Twitter to find the demands of the students which resulted in over 85% of candidates requesting the postponement of the exam.

On basis of result of Poll only we will decide our further course of action!

Postponement of NEET PG 85.6%

Don't Postponement NEET PG 12.5%

No Intervention by FAIMA 1.9%

6,456 votes”

These are the tweets that have been posted from the medical community

The hashtag #PostponeNEETPG2023 is trending on Twitter with other hashtags such as #NEETPG23 #NEETPG #NEETPG2023



Dr Pakhi, learner and dentist:

"Why are some interns denied the chance to write when their counterparts from other states were given solution ... Don't take half measures. Provide equal chance to all.

#PostponeNeetMds2023 #PostponeNEETPG2023”

Pradeep Rawat, Founder of Gurgaon Parents Association and United Parents & Students Association of India: "Whether it's JEE Mains 2023 or postpone NEET PG 2023

Students continue to be not heard,

Not understood,

Not taken seriously!”



Aakriti Khajuria, medical officer tuberculosis control: "Kindly postpone neet pg for 1-2 months as taking exam on 5th march and waiting for 3-4 months for counselling is not going to benefit neet pg aspirants

Dr Lakshya Mittal (@drlakshyamittal), MBBS, MS (General Surgery) PG, National Vice President @UDAIndia: “#NEETPG23

We @UDAIndia request @NMC_IND @NBEMS_INDIA @MoHFW_INDIA to kindly please look into this matter on a serious note & do needful with immediate basis.

#postponeneetpg & Re-revise eligibility criteria.

Dr.Ayush, MBBS and physician: Many interns have requested to postpone NEET PG 2023

Utilisation of 4 months is better than wasting it waiting for counselling right ?

Hospitals won't hire for such short duration as well

For the best interest of young Drs NEET PG 2023 should be deferred till 31st July



Edison winsent, Doctor:

"Postpone NEET PG 2023

Give us a wise decision.

Everybody is seeing

but not responding"

