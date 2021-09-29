While Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal raised their voice for the farmers protesting the new farm laws, the Bharat Bandh also saw a good response in key states. The protests have been going on for months and many wonder how they have sustained. We break it down for you.

What is fuelling the farmers' agitation?

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday alleged the country's assets have been put on sale and it would see a "company raj" (corporate rule) in the coming days as he slammed various policies of the Centre. The fear that their land will be ultimately taken by corporates has added fuel to the fire of farmers' protests, who seem to stand strong even after months of agitation and allegations of being 'Khalistani separatists' to 'opposition stooges'.

Any attempt to disperse the protest by force has only seemed to charge them up more. They have also gained support on social media. The response to the Bharat Bandh, though limited to the northern states, has had widespread effects in some states. Some of the protestors feel that this might even be a historic event in places like Haryana.

How has the protest survived so long?

The protestors take turns and if there's an issue at a certain location, they swiftly shift to a new location. The organised manner of the protests has been lauded by many. But not just that, the farmers are protesting even for local issues like vehicles that have gone missing during a protest and so on. And these wins, they told the media, gave them the push to fight. The farmers, reportedly, feel that the government will bow down at some point or the other if they stick to their demands.

How has the government handled the crisis?

While there were numerous rounds of talks with the farmers, no resolution came out of it.

The ruling BJP has also said that the farmers are just being instigated and protected by the opposition and that only a handful of people are still supporting the issue while the other farmers are on board with the new laws.