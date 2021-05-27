The highly anticipated reunion of the Friends cast for a special episode will be aired globally today. It will be the first time in close to two decades that the entire cast including Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (Ross) will be in the same room together. Here are all the details about the special episode.

What makes the Friends reunion episode so anticipated?

The sitcom about six friends who lived in apartments facing each other first aired in September 1994 and easily became the most popular English sitcoms in the world. It influenced an entire generation and created several pop-culture references. The last episode was aired in 2004 and this reunion will be the first time since then that the entire cast will be together in front of an audience.

What will the show include?

The episode will be an unscripted show where the stars get back together on the famous orange couch and reminisce about their time on the show. They will be interviewed by comedian and TV host James Corden. The show will see guest appearances by David Beckham, BTS, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, and Malala Yousafzai.

How much is the cast being paid?

According to reports, each of the six members of the cast were paid a whopping USD 2.5 million for the episode which was filmed over two days.

Where and when can you watch it?

HBO Max holds exclusive rights to air the Friends reunion episode in the US. Indians can watch the episode on Zee5, if you have a premium subscription. It was aired at 12.32 pm IST.