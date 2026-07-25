ICAR Counselling 2026: Ranks likely to be announced on July 26

ICAR Counselling 2026 for UG courses is underway, and the registration to submit the CUET UG score has already been concluded. The admission authority is in the process of preparing the rank list. As per the official schedule, the ranks will be declared on July 26. As of July 25, 2:10 PM, the official website is not working and is displaying the message 'we are away for a short while for maintenance'.

In case the website does not restore by the evening of July 26, there is a higher possibility of a delay in the declaration of ranks. The counselling authority will officially confirm if there are any changes in the schedule, but the applicants need to wait for the official website to be restored. The official website is icarcounseling.com.