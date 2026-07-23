Rajasthan JET 2026 result likely this week at jetskrau2026.com

Rajasthan JET 2026 result is expected to be released by this weekend. SKRAU Bikaner released the final answer key on July 21. The results for UG, PG and PhD courses shall be released simultaniously. According to the local reports, the exam authority is preparing to declare the results by July 26. In case there is any delay, the probability of announcing results by the next week are high.

The result link will be activated at jetskrau2026.com. The test takers must keep their username and password ready to access the results. The applicants were given a chance to update the Class 12 marks till July 21. Therefore, it can be expected that the exam authority shall release results as soon as possible.

After the result announcement, SKRAU will release a detailed notification for the counselling process. Candidates who cleared the exam will be allowed to fill the option form (college & course preferences). Based on the choices filled, SKRAU shall prepare the admission list, i.e., the list of candidates who secured admission. There might be 2-3 rounds of counselling depending on the number of vacant seats.

One question has been dropped from the final answer key from the UG answer key. Overall 12 questions from UG, PG and PhD papers have been deleted. The results will be prepared based on the final answer key.

An official announcement with respect to the result announcement will be made soon. Students are advised to not believe any rumors on the result date.

Keep visiting EdexLive for the latest Rajasthan JET news and updates.