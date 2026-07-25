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TG EAMCET Final Phase Counselling 2026 to begin on July 31; check detailed schedule here

TGCHE will begin TG EAMCET Final Phase Counselling 2026 on July 31, and the detailed schedule has already been confirmed
TG EAMCET Final Phase Counselling 2026
TG EAMCET Final Phase Counselling 2026TG EAMCET counselling Official website image
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Telangana State Council for Higher Education will begin the final phase TG EAMCET counselling 2026 on July 31. The official schedule for the counselling has already been confirmed. The list of vacant seats available for the second phase will be confirmed after July 29. The web options will be released on August 1 for already registered candidates.

TG EAMCET Final Phase Counselling Dates 2026

Here is the detailed schedule for final phase counselling -

  • Online registration start date: July 31

  • Slot booking for certificate verification for fresh registered candidates: July 31

  • Certificate verification for slot booked candidates: August 1

  • Release of web options: August 1 to 2

  • Freezing of web options: August 2

  • Release of seat allotment result: August 5

  • Payment of tuition fee: August 5 to 7

  • Reporting: August 5 to 7

TG EAMCET Final Phase Counselling 2026
AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 registration begins at cap.apcfss.in

Who can exercise the web options for TG EAMCET Final Phase Counselling 2026?

  • Students who registering for the counselling first time

  • Those who already participated in the previous rounds but did not get a seat

  • Those who already secured allotment in previous rounds but aspiring for a better seat in final phase

  • Those who registered in previous phases but did not exercise web options

Already registered candidates can directly execrise the web options and there is no seperate registration required.

You can keep visiting EdexLive to stay updated with TG EAMCET news and updates.

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