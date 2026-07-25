TG EAMCET Final Phase Counselling 2026 to begin on July 31; check detailed schedule here

Telangana State Council for Higher Education will begin the final phase TG EAMCET counselling 2026 on July 31. The official schedule for the counselling has already been confirmed. The list of vacant seats available for the second phase will be confirmed after July 29. The web options will be released on August 1 for already registered candidates.

TG EAMCET Final Phase Counselling Dates 2026

Here is the detailed schedule for final phase counselling -