TG EAMCET Final Phase Counselling 2026 to begin on July 31; check detailed schedule here

Telangana State Council for Higher Education will begin the final phase TG EAMCET counselling 2026 on July 31. The official schedule for the counselling has already been confirmed. The list of vacant seats available for the second phase will be confirmed after July 29. The web options will be released on August 1 for already registered candidates.
Here is the detailed schedule for final phase counselling -
Online registration start date: July 31
Slot booking for certificate verification for fresh registered candidates: July 31
Certificate verification for slot booked candidates: August 1
Release of web options: August 1 to 2
Freezing of web options: August 2
Release of seat allotment result: August 5
Payment of tuition fee: August 5 to 7
Reporting: August 5 to 7
Students who registering for the counselling first time
Those who already participated in the previous rounds but did not get a seat
Those who already secured allotment in previous rounds but aspiring for a better seat in final phase
Those who registered in previous phases but did not exercise web options
Already registered candidates can directly execrise the web options and there is no seperate registration required.
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