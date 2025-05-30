SC to hear NEET-PG 2025 challenge against two-shift format & other issues

The Supreme Court (SC) is scheduled to hear a petition today, Friday, May 30, 2025, filed by the United Doctors Front (UDF), challenging the decision to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 examination in two separate shifts.



The petition highlights issues with fairness and transparency in the exam process due to the dual-shift format.



Advocate Satyam Singh Rajpoot, representing the UDF, announced the hearing date on social media after the court postponed an earlier request for urgent listing. The case will be heard by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Kumar, following a reassignment of benches.



The UDF’s petition argues that conducting the NEET PG 2025 exam in two shifts may result in variations in question difficulty and subject distribution, which could impact scoring and the final rank lists.

The petitioners are seeking transparency, including the release of raw scores, official answer keys, and any normalisation formula to ensure equitable evaluation.



With the NEET PG 2025 exam set for June 15 and admit cards due to be issued on June 2, the Supreme Court’s decision will significantly affect thousands of medical aspirants nationwide.