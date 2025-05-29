JoSAA Counselling 2025 schedule released for IIT and NIT admissions

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the schedule for its 2025 counselling process, guiding admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other premier institutes.



Candidates can now access the detailed timeline on the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.



Key dates for JoSAA Counselling 2025

The JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration, and choice filling for all programmes begins on June 3, 2025.



Candidates qualifying for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can submit AAT-specific choices starting June 8, 2025, following the AAT result announcement.



The mock seat allocation lists will be released on June 9 (Mock 1) and June 11 (Mock 2), 2025. The registration and choice-filling window closes on June 12, 2025, with data collection, verification, and validation scheduled to begin on June 13, 2025.



JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule

- Registration/choice filling start: June 3, 2025

- AAT-specific choice filling: June 8, 2025 (post-AAT result)

- Mock seat allocation 1: June 9, 2025

- Mock seat allocation 2: June 11, 2025

- Registration/Choice filling end: June 12, 2025

- Data reconciliation/verification: June 13, 2025



How to register for JoSAA Counselling 2025

Eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to register for the counselling:



1. Go to the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

2. Click the JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration link on the homepage.

3. Enter registration details on the new page that appears.

4. Log in to the account after registration is complete.

5. Complete the application form and pay the required fee.

6. Submit the form to finalise registration.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.



Candidates are encouraged to visit the official JoSAA website for further details, including eligibility criteria and programme-specific requirements.