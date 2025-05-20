KCET 2025 result likely after May 21: Delay due to pending PUC 2 and Kerala board score

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to release the KCET 2025 results after May 21, as it awaits critical academic inputs from various sources.

The delay stems primarily from the inclusion of the ‘Best of Two’ marks from Karnataka PUC Exam 2, which were declared on May 16, and the Kerala Board results for students applying under the Gadinadu Kannadiga quota, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Once ready, the KCET 2025 results will be available on the official websites:

Why the delay?

At present, the KEA is compiling updated academic data submitted by candidates after the PUC 2 Exam 2.

The ‘Best of Two’ rule, which allows students to use their higher marks from either of the two PUC exams, is an essential factor in determining KCET rankings.

Additionally, more than 2,000 Gadinadu students, primarily Kannada-speaking candidates from border regions of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, are also waiting for their Kerala Board scores to be considered.

These candidates are eligible for reservation under the Gadinadu Kannadiga category, and the KEA must integrate their academic records before finalising the merit list.

Until all relevant score data is verified and processed, the KEA will not release the rankings or begin the counselling process.

The KEA had earlier declared the Kannada Language Test results on April 25, 2025. The list of qualified candidates is available on the official website for reference.

What happens after the results?

Following the announcement of KCET 2025 results, the KEA will publish:

Merit list

Course-wise and category-wise cutoff ranks

These will serve as the basis for admissions to undergraduate programmes across Karnataka. The counselling process is tentatively scheduled to begin in June 2025.

Candidates are advised to regularly check KEA’s official portals for updates on result declaration, merit lists, and counselling schedules.