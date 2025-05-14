UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 admit cards released: Here are details & guidelines you MUST follow

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2025. Candidates can download their e-admit cards from the official websites from upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in, by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.



The prelims are scheduled for May 25, 2025.



Exam and vacancy details

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 will help fill 979 prestigious positions, including roles in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other allied services.



Additionally, the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Examination 2025 will help fill 150 vacancies.



Steps to download UPSC CSE admit card

To download your UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 admit card, follow these steps:

1) Visit the official websites at upsc.gov.in, or upsconline.gov.in

2) Click on the ‘e-Admit Card’ link.

3) Enter your registration number and date of birth.

4) Download and print the admit card for your records.



Details to verify on admit card

Candidates should ensure the following information is correct on their e-admit card



- Full name and photograph

- Date of birth

- Exam date and time

- Exam centre address

- QR code and instructions



If any discrepancies are found, candidates should immediately contact UPSC at uscsp-upsc@nic.in.



Exam day instructions for May 25, 2025

To ensure a smooth exam experience, candidates must adhere to the following guidelines:



- Bring a printed copy of the e-admit card and a valid photo ID.

- If the admit card photo is unclear or missing details, carry two passport-size photographs (with name and date) and a photo ID.

- Arrive early, as entry closes 30 minutes before the exam. The timings are 9 am for the forenoon session and 2 pm for the afternoon session.

- Make sure you do not have any of these prohibited items, such as electronic devices, bags, books, and valuables.

- Bring a black ballpoint pen to mark the OMR sheet.

- Simple wristwatches are permitted, but smartwatches and digital gadgets are not allowed.

- Retain the admit card until the final results are announced.



Violations of these rules may result in disqualification or legal action.