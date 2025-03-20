IBPS releases SO Mains scorecard 2025. Check your scores here

The Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS) published the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Mains Score Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in, today, Thursday, March 20, 2025.



Candidates who took the Mains exam on December 14, 2024, can now check their section-wise and overall scores. This follows the declaration of the IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 on January 7, 2025.



The scorecard, which is accessible to all participants regardless of qualification for the interview round, offers a detailed performance analysis to help candidates identify their strengths and weaknesses.



How to download IBPS SO Mains scorecard

Follow these steps to download



Step 1. Go to the official IBPS website at www.ibps.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, locate and click the "CRP Specialist Officers" tab on the left side.

Step 3. Choose the option labeled "Common Recruitment Process for Specialist Officers XIV."

Step 4. Click the link that reads "Click Here to View Your Scores of Mains Examination for CRP-SO-XIV."

Step 5. Input your registration number or roll number, along with your password or date of birth.

Step 6. Confirm the Captcha code and submit the information.

Step 7. The IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 8. Download the scorecard and print a copy for future use.



Recruitment process

The IBPS SO Mains Exam aimed to fill 896 Specialist Officer vacancies across participating banks.



Qualified candidates will advance to the interview round, the final stage of the recruitment process, with the schedule to be announced soon on the IBPS website. Those who didn’t qualify can use their scorecards to strategise for future attempts.



Candidates are advised to save their scorecards, as they may be required during interviews and further stages, and to regularly check ibps.in for updates.